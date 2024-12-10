What should be a 'Safe Score' for JEE Mains 2025: Check percentile, score

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that JEE Mains 2025 Session 1 has received a huge 13.8 lakh registrations, marking the highest number of candidates ever registered for the examination. This represents an increase of 1.6 lakh candidates over the previous year when 12.21 lakh registered for the JEE Main 2024 Session 1.
The robust interest this year has raised expectations around the qualifying percentile for the JEE Advanced exam. Analysts predict that candidates will need to achieve a minimum of 95 percentile to qualify, necessitating scores between 170 to 180 marks in the examination. For those aiming for the prestigious 99.9 percentile, scores are expected to fall within the range of 240 to 280 marks.
Trend in registrations: (figures according to the official website)
The surge in registrations reflects a broader trend, with data showing a consistent year-on-year increase in candidates:
|Year
|January Session
|April Session
|Total (Unique)
|2023
|8,60,064
|9,31,334
|11,13,325
|2024
|12,31,874
|12,80,569
|14,15,110
|2025
|13.8 lakh
|14.2 lakh (expected)
|
15 to 17 lakh (expected)
Percentile Expectations:
With the rising number of candidates, the distribution of ranks associated with various percentiles is also anticipated to shift. For instance, last year's 99.9 percentile rank was 1665, while this year's rank could rise to around 1965, according to PhysicsWallah.
|Percentile
|Rank (2023)
|Rank (2024)
|99.9
|1233
|1665
|99.8
|2406
|3243
|99.7
|3524
|4840
|99.6
|4701
|6464
|99.5
|5882
|8035
|99.4
|7098
|9643
|99.3
|8286
|11,192
|99.2
|9417
|12,806
|99.1
|10,580
|14,397
|99
|11,750
|15,980
Projected safe scores for JEE Mains 2025:
Based on projections, the safe scores necessary for qualifying at various percentiles are expected to increase this year. As the pool of candidates expands, the safe scores for 2025 are estimated as follows, according to PhysicsWallah:
|Year
|Total Number of Candidates
|95 Percentile
|99 Percentile
|99.9 Percentile
|JEE Main 2023
|11.13 lakh
|134 to 141 marks
|189 to 200 marks
|
240 to 261 marks
|JEE Main 2024
|14.15 lakh
|160 to 174 marks
|215 to 235 marks
|
250 to 278 marks
|JEE Main 2025
|15 to 17 lakh (expected)
|165 to 180 marks (expected)
|220 to 240 marks (expected)
|
260 to 285+ marks (expected)
