Actor Sonu Sood launches free programme for IAS aspirants; Here are the steps to apply

Actor Sonu Sood, famous for his philanthropic activities, is now providing free coaching to aspirants who can't afford to enroll themselves with coaching centres. The Sood Charity Foundation has collaborated with Divine India Youth Association(DIYA) for the upcoming session in the year 2022-2023. The programme's name is 'SAMBHAVAM 2022-2023'.

The programme SAMBHAVAM provides free IAS coaching online at the premium coaching institutes of India. The scholarship programme is free and aspirants only have to pay Rs 50 for registration process through DIYA. The last date to apply is September 25, 2022.



Steps to register for SAMBHAVAM

1. Go to the official website of the Sonu Sood Charity Foundation, soodcharityfoundation.org

2. Click on the SAMBHAVAM 2022-2023 FREE ONLINE link

3. Tap on the APPLY NOW option present

4. Fill in the application form

5. Select the payment option and submit the form

6. Candidates will receive further details on email.

Sonu Sood received the UAE Golden Visa in April, 2022 for helping the needy during the coronavirus pandemic. During COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, Sood helped many stranded migrant workers reach their homes. His work was appreciated and he was also called ‘The Messiah of Migrants’ by people.

He even launched a toll-free helpline for those in need. The actor was also made the brand ambassador of the coronavirus inoculation drive by the Punjab government in 2021.

Also read: Squid Game wins big at Emmys 2022; Lee Jung-jae first Asian to win Outstanding Lead Actor award

Also read: IAS officer Rajesh Verma appointed as Secretary to President Droupadi Murmu