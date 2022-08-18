IAS officer Rajesh Verma appointed as Secretary to President Droupadi Murmu

Odisha cadre IAS officer Rajesh Verma has been appointed as the Secretary to President Droupadi Murmu, the government said. In the past, Verma has also served as the Principal Secretary to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Principal Secretary of Energy Department, Government of Odisha.

Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) Secretary Rajesh Verma was given the additional charge of the Financial Services Secretary in January, 2022. Rajesh Verma’s name for additional charge as DFS secretary was cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

He was appointed as MCA Secretary in April 2020. In the same year, he was also appointed as the chairman of the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA).

Droupadi Murmu became the 15th President of India after Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana administered the oath of office last month. The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, Members of the Council of Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, Members of Parliament and principal civic and military officers of the government.

With this she became the second woman President of the country, and the first-ever tribal woman to hold the highest Constitutional office and also happens to be the first President to be born in independent India.

Murmu received around 64 per cent valid votes of MPs and MLAs comprising the Electoral College. Murmu received 6,76,803 votes whereas Sinha secured 3,80,177 votes.