Atishi inaugurates new academic blocks at a Northeast Delhi school

Delhi Education Minister Atishi inaugurated two new academic blocks at Vishwamitra Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in the Old Seemapuri area on Tuesday. The newly constructed blocks are designed to enhance the learning environment for students in this densely populated region.

The upgraded facilities include six laboratories, two libraries, and a lift, marking a notable advancement in infrastructure. "Delhi government is the first to install lifts in government schools, ensuring that students can easily access all floors," Atishi stated during the inauguration. The new blocks consist of four floors, equipped with modern classrooms and laboratories filled with the latest educational equipment.

Atishi highlighted the growing demand for government school admissions in Old Seemapuri, noting that the previous classroom capacity of 60 students will now be reduced to 40, thanks to the new construction. "This will significantly improve the learning experience for our students," she added.

Reflecting on the transformation of Delhi's government schools, Atishi remarked, "Ten years ago, these schools were in a deplorable state, with broken desks and unpleasant odors. However, since 2015, under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, our government schools have begun to surpass even private institutions."

The minister also addressed previous challenges faced by teachers, who were often diverted to conduct surveys, impacting their ability to focus on education. "Now, that is no longer the case," she assured.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel was also in attendance at the inauguration, underscoring the importance of this initiative for the local community.

(With PTI inputs)

