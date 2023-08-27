CAT 2023 registration to end soon; check all the details here

The Common Admission Test 2023’s (CAT 2023) registration process is ongoing. The candidates planning to appear for the exam and are eligible can visit the official website for CAT 2023 and complete the registration process.

According to the official schedule, the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM Lucknow) will close the registration window for CAT 2023 at 5 pm on September 13. The exam is scheduled for November 26, 2023 (Sunday) in three sessions.

Important dates candidates need to remember:

Online registration started on August 2, 2023

Last date to apply online is September 13, 2023

Admit card for CAT 2023 will be issued on October 25, 2023

The CAT 2023 examination is scheduled for November 26, 2023

Here is how to register for CAT 2023 online:

Step 1: Visit the official website: iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link appearing as 'Register'.

Step 3: After that, register yourself using the link.

Step 4: After registration, log in to your account and complete the application form.

Step 5: Now, you must pay the required fee and click the submit option.

Step 6: You can now take a printout of your application and save it for future reference.

Eligibility criteria for CAT 2023

According to the guidelines, candidates should meet the following requirements to appear for CAT 2023:

Candidates must have completed a bachelor’s degree with the required percentage of marks (For General, EWS and NC-OBC candidates, the minimum percentage of marks required is 50 per cent, and SC/ST/PwD candidates should have a minimum of 45 per cent).

Candidates must have completed a professional degree (CA/CS/ICWA/Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries of India (FIAI)) with the required percentage of marks as per the guidelines.

Candidate should be in the final year of bachelor’s degree with the required percentage of marks.

