CAT Exam 2024 today: Here are the last-minute guidelines, things to keep in mind, exam times and more

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta will conduct the CAT 2024 exam today (November 24) in three shifts. Candidates will have to report at the Common Admission Test (CAT) exam centre on the basis of the reporting time and session mentioned on the admit card.

The first shift of CAT 2024 will begin at 8:30 am and continue till 10:30 am, the second shift will be held in the afternoon session between 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm. The last and the third session of CAT 2024 will begin at 4:30 pm and will get over at 6:30 pm.

Candidates will be required to carry their CAT 2024 admit card and ID proof in original to the exam centre.

CAT 2024 will be held today (November 24) and the results are expected in December-end or January beginning.

Exam-Day Requirements

A printed copy of the CAT 2024 admit card.

A valid, original ID proof.

Marking Scheme

Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs):

Correct answers: +3 marks

Incorrect answers: -1 mark

Unattempted questions: No marks

For Non-MCQ Questions:

Correct answers: +3 marks

Incorrect or unattempted answers: No marks

Things To Keep In Mind

Carry the original ID proof and a printed CAT 2024 admit card.

Attach a recent photograph to the admit card (matching the one submitted with the application).

Submit the admit card in the designated drop box after the exam.

A pen and scribble pad will be provided at the exam centre; both must be returned after the test.

Only the mouse is allowed to navigate the online exam. Using the keyboard will result in the system being locked.

Prohibited Items

Mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, personal stationery, wallets, and sunglasses are not permitted inside the exam hall.

Non-Disclosure Agreement

Candidates must sign a non-disclosure agreement, which prohibits sharing, reproducing, or transmitting any exam-related information in any form.

This time 3.29 lakh eligible candidates are going to take the exam as per data on the official website. The exam will be held at test centres in approximately 170 cities.