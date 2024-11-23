CAT 2024 entrance test tomorrow: Key details and admit card link here

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024, the highly anticipated entrance exam for postgraduate management programs at the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other leading business schools, is set to take place tomorrow, November 24. Candidates across the country will appear in the exam, which will be conducted in multiple slots.

Administered this year by IIM Calcutta, the CAT serves as the primary stepping stone to India’s top B-schools. Aspirants must bring a copy of their admit card, along with other required documents, to the exam center at the specified reporting time. Those who haven’t downloaded their admit cards yet can do so at iimcat.ac.in.

The exam is divided into three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA). The duration of the test is 120 minutes, with 40 minutes allotted to each section. Candidates will not be allowed to switch between sections during the exam.

While qualifying CAT is a critical requirement for admission to IIMs, it doesn’t guarantee entry. Candidates who clear the exam will need to undergo further selection rounds, such as group discussions, written ability tests, and personal interviews, as per the rules of individual institutes.

The CAT 2024 results are expected to be announced in the second week of January 2025. Beyond IIMs, several non-IIM business schools also use CAT scores for their admissions.

As the clock ticks down, candidates are advised to double-check their preparation and ensure all necessary documents are ready. For more details and updates, students should refer to the official IIM websites.