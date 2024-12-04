CAT 2024 results: Provisional answer key released, IIM Calcutta opens objection window till this date

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has now started its objection window for the provisional answer key of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024. Candidates can now log in to the official website to review the answer key and raise any objections until December 5 at 11:55 PM.

To access the objection management system, candidates must enter their registration number, date of birth, and captcha code on the official CAT website, iimcat.ac.in. Although the website indicated that the objection window would open at 6 PM today, it is unclear whether it is currently active.

The final answer key will be published following the closure of the objection window and the incorporation of any accepted corrections. This initiative aims to enhance transparency and allows candidates to report any discrepancies they may find in the provisional answer key.

Steps to raise objections:

1. Visit the official website: iimcat.ac.in.

2. Log in through the candidate portal.

3. Click on the 'Answer Key Challenge' link.

4. Enter your user ID and password.

5. Select the question to challenge.

6. Upload supporting documents.

7. Pay the fee and submit.

This year, approximately 3.29 lakh candidates registered for the CAT exam, with about 2.93 lakh participating, resulting in an attendance rate of around 89%. Among the test-takers, 1.07 lakh were female, 1.86 lakh were male, and five identified as transgender.

In comparison, last year’s CAT exam took place on November 26, with the answer keys released on December 5. Candidates had until December 8 to submit objections, of which 85 were raised, with only two accepted after expert review

Results and score validity

The official results for CAT 2024 are anticipated to be announced in the second week of January 2025. The scores achieved will be valid until December 31, 2025, and can be accessed through the official website.

For more details and updates, candidates are encouraged to check the official CAT website.

Additionally, CAT 2024 scores are accepted by various non-IIM institutions registered for this purpose. A comprehensive list of these institutions can be found on the official website. It is important to note that the IIMs do not participate in the selection or admission processes of these non-IIM institutions.

