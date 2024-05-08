CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2024: 6-digit DigiLocker access codes out, here's how to enable it

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be releasing the results for Class 10 and Class 12 examinations of 2024 in the second half of May. The board has provided DigiLocker access codes to schools to let students access to their academic documents.

Schools will have to download the 6-digit DigiLocker access codes from their own DigiLocker accounts. Students can then access their results and other official documents on DigiLocker once the results are out.

CBSE Board 10th, 12th 2024 Results: Date and time

Results are expected post May 20. Students can access their results via CBSE's official website cbse.nic.in, DigiLocker, SMS, and the Umang App.

How to access CBSE Board results DigiLocker codes 2024?

Go to cbse.digitallocker.gov.in.

School Login: Enter the required credentials and select 'Login as School'.

Download Codes: Choose 'Download Access Code file' from the options.

For Class 10: Click on ‘Download Access Code for Class X’.

For Class 12: Click on ‘Download Access Code for Class XII’.

Once downloaded, schools can share the Access Codes with students

You will need a Digilocker account to access your results. Here is how to make it

Get the 6-digit access code from your school. Contact your school's administrative office for the same

Go to https://digilocker.gov.in or download the DigiLocker app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Enter the 6-digit access code provided by your school. If your access code has only 5 digits, add a zero at the beginning to make it a 6-digit number.

Make sure the details on DigiLocker match your school records

Enter your mobile number. You will receive a One-Time Password (OTP) on this number; enter this OTP to verify your phone and authenticate your account setup.

Once your mobile number is verified, your DigiLocker account will be activated

On results day, log into your DigiLocker account and navigate to the education documents section to view and download your marksheets. The CBSE Class 10th examinations took place between February 15 and March 13, 2024, while the Class 12th exams were held from February 15 to April 2, 2024. Both exams were conducted in a single shift, running from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024: List of official websites

cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

digilocker.gov.in

results.gov.in

To pass the Class 10 and 12 exams, students need to achieve a minimum of 33 percent marks.