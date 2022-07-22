CBSE Class 12 results declared on cbseresults.nic.in; details here

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results for Class 12 board examinations 2022. All candidates can check their CBSE Class 12 results on the official CBSE website—cbseresults.nic.in. Besides this, candidates can also go to results.digilocker.gov.in, cbse.gov.in and download the UMANG App on Android and iOS for the same.

How to check CBSE 12 results on the official website

1. Visit the official CBSE website – cbseresults.nic.in

2. Click ‘CBSE Class 12th Result 2022’ on the homepage

3. Fill in details like CBSE 12th roll number

4. Click on submit

5. Your CBSE Class 12 result 2022 will be displayed on screen

6. Download your CBSE marksheet and take a print out for future use

Students need a minimum of 33 per cent to clear the class 12 examination. The board assigned a weightage of 30 per cent for Term-1 scores and 70 per cent Term-2 theory papers. In case of practical exams, the board decided to assign equal weightage to both terms for compiling the final result.

Out of 21 lakh students who appeared in CBSE Class 12 exams, 92.71 per cent passed in 2022, a drop from 99.37 per cent in 2021. Like previous years, girls have outdone boys by 3.29 per cent as 94.54 per cent female candidates passed this year versus 91.25 per cent male candidates.

Regions like Trivandrum (98.83 per cent), Bengaluru (98.16 per cent), Chennai (97.79 per cent) and Delhi (96.29 per cent) had the highest percentage of students who passed in CBSE 2022 exams.