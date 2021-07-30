CBSE Class 12 results declared today; here's how, where to check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results for class 12 board exams. All those anticipating these results can log onto the official CBSE website—cbseresults.nic.in. Candidates are advised to keep their roll numbers and admit cards handy while checking the results online.

Students, keep your Roll Number handy for quick reference.



Use the Roll Number Finder facility onhttps://t.co/PFYbc0MEiK



Results can also be downloaded from DigiLocker#ExcitementLevel💯#CBSEResults #CBSE pic.twitter.com/soXay0aijK — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) July 30, 2021

How to check Class 12 CBSE results online

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website

Step 2: Click the CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Key in the name, date of birth, and roll number

Step 4: Your CBSE Class 12 results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout of your result for future reference

CBSE results can also be accessed via Digilocker, IVRS, and SMS apart from the official site. More than 16 lakh students registered for the CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021. The central board, however, mentioned that results of 65,000 students are still being prepared and those will be declared on August 5.

The result has been calculated by factoring in Class 10 results, Class 11 results, and Class 12 pre-board scores. The central board will not announce any merit lists this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In this year's class 12 board exams, girls outdid boys and the passing percentage stands at 99.37 per cent. More than 70,000 students secured above 95 per cent while over 1.5 lakh students got above 90 per cent.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal