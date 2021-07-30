CBSE Class 12 results declared today; here's how, where to check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results for class 12 board exams. All those anticipating these results can log onto the official CBSE website—cbseresults.nic.in. Candidates are advised to keep their roll numbers and admit cards handy while checking the results online.
How to check Class 12 CBSE results online
Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website
Step 2: Click the CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 link
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Key in the name, date of birth, and roll number
Step 4: Your CBSE Class 12 results will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download and take a printout of your result for future reference
CBSE results can also be accessed via Digilocker, IVRS, and SMS apart from the official site. More than 16 lakh students registered for the CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021. The central board, however, mentioned that results of 65,000 students are still being prepared and those will be declared on August 5.
The result has been calculated by factoring in Class 10 results, Class 11 results, and Class 12 pre-board scores. The central board will not announce any merit lists this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In this year's class 12 board exams, girls outdid boys and the passing percentage stands at 99.37 per cent. More than 70,000 students secured above 95 per cent while over 1.5 lakh students got above 90 per cent.
Edited by Mehak Agarwal
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today