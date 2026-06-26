CBSE language relief: Classes 7-9 may retain foreign subjects until Class 10 for existing students

Students already studying foreign-language combinations in Classes 7, 8 and 9 may be allowed to continue with the same subjects until their Class 10 board examinations, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said.

The assurance follows concern among schools and parents after a recent CBSE communication asked affiliated institutions to begin implementing the three-language framework from July.

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Families feared that students who had studied two foreign languages for several years could be required to replace one of them with an Indian language midway through secondary school.

Existing batches may be protected

Pradhan acknowledged that the earlier communication had created uncertainty over how the change would affect students already enrolled.

He indicated that the new requirement would not be imposed retrospectively. Students currently in Classes 7, 8 and 9 would therefore be able to retain their existing language combinations until they complete Class 10.

The revised system is expected to begin with students entering Class 6 and then move forward with each subsequent batch.

Under the National Education Policy 2020 framework, students would study three languages, including two Indian languages.

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Formal CBSE clarification still awaited

The minister’s remarks have eased immediate concerns, but the transition has not yet been formally notified by CBSE.

The board is expected to place the issue before its governing council and subsequently issue an amended order explaining how the policy will apply to existing and incoming batches.

Until that notification is released, schools do not have a final operational framework for implementing the change.

Textbooks planned in 22 Indian languages

Pradhan said age-appropriate textbooks would be made available in 22 Indian languages to support the new language framework.

Questions have also been raised about whether schools will have enough trained teachers and teaching material to introduce the subjects across all affiliated institutions.

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Pradhan said responsibility for resolving these implementation issues would rest with CBSE rather than state education boards or the wider school system.

Vocational learning to become mandatory

The policy changes also include a stronger focus on skill education.

Students in Classes 6 to 8 will be required to complete 110 hours of vocational modules every year. A skill-based subject will then become compulsory in Classes 9 and 10.

CBSE officials are also examining whether students could be permitted to choose a foreign language instead of the mandatory vocational subject until Class 10.

That proposal remains under consideration and has not yet been approved.