Suzlon Energy shares trade lower despite order win from Waaree Group

Shares of Suzlon Energy were trading lower in the afternoon session on Thursday even as the green energy firm said it won a 201.6 MW wind power order from the Waaree Group’s IPP arm, Waaree Forever Energies Pvt Ltd. Suzlon Energy shares fell 1.40% to Rs 52.21 against the previous close of Rs 52.99. Market cap of Suzlon Energy fell to Rs 72,127 crore.

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The project will be executed in Andhra Pradesh. Suzlon’s orderbook in Andhra Pradesh now stands close to 1 GW with the latest order.

Under the project, Suzlon will install 64 of its flagship S144 wind turbine generators (WTGs), with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW each in Andhra Pradesh. Suzlon will deliver its comprehensive EPC offering, covering land acquisition, turbine supply, Balance of Plant (BoP), commissioning, and life -time operations & maintenance services.

The second consecutive DevCo -led EPC order signals the industry ’s shift towards DevCo as the preferred model for faster execution and project de -risking

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group , said, “This partnership is strategically important as it unites two companies whose growth has mirrored the evolution of India’s renewable energy sector. Waaree and Suzlon have been trailblazers in solar and wind, respectively, each building world-class manufacturing ecosystems and establishing a strong global presence. As both evolve into integrated renewable energy leaders, this partnership reflects the industry’s future —where customers seek integrated solutions, not standalone technologies, and where the DevCo business model is gaining strong momentum.”

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About Suzlon Energy

The Suzlon Group is a leading global renewable energy solutions provider, with ~21.5 GW of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries. Headquartered at Suzlon One Earth in Pune, India, the Group includes Suzlon Energy Limited and its subsidiaries. A vertically integrated organisation, Suzlon has in-house R&D centres in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and India, and world-class manufacturing facilities across India.