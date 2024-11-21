CBSE releases class 12 boards date sheet: Exams for Arts students start on Feb 24; Check full timetable here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the highly anticipated datesheet for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations, providing students with essential information to structure their study plans.

Class 12 board exams are set to begin on February 15, 2025, and will conclude on April 4, 2025. The datesheet specifies subject-wise examination dates and timings, with most exams scheduled for the morning shift.

Students are urged to review the datasheet carefully and arrive at their exam centres well ahead of time.

Key Dates for Class 12 Arts Stream Exams:

Date Timing Subject February 24, 2025

10:30 am - 1: 30 pm Geography March 11, 2025 10:30 am - 1: 30 pm English elective, English core March 22, 2025 10:30 am - 1: 30 pm Political Science March 27, 2025 10:30 am - 1: 30 pm Sociology April 1, 2025 10:30 am - 1: 30 pm History April 3, 2025 10:30 am - 1: 30 pm Home Science April 4, 2025 10:30 am - 1: 30 pm Psychology

How to download the Class 10 and 12 exam date sheets:

1. Visit cbse.gov.in

2. Navigate to the main website

3. Select the Class X or Class XII timetable as needed

4. Download the PDF and review the board exam dates.

This year, the CBSE board exams will cater to approximately 44 lakh students and will be conducted across 8,000 schools in India, as well as in 26 other countries worldwide. To be eligible to sit for the exams, students must have a minimum attendance of 75%.

Practical examinations and internal assessments for Classes 10 and 12 are set to commence on January 1, 2025. Meanwhile, practical exams for winter-bound schools are currently ongoing and are expected to conclude by December 5, 2024.

In a strategic move, the CBSE has scheduled the board exams to conclude before the entrance exam season, allowing students to manage their time effectively. The board has also ensured that no student will have more than two exams on the same day, despite the complexity of over 40,000 possible subject combinations.

For the first time, the datesheet has been released 86 days prior to the examinations, giving students ample time to prepare. The final admit cards, which will detail individual exam dates, will be issued in due course