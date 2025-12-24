Chrome ranks second worst for security, but this AI browser raises big concern: Study

According to a browser security risks study in 2025 by Digitain (Via Neowin), Google Chrome is among the worst browsers for privacy, and ranks in the second place. Chrome has reportedly over 72% of the market share, putting more users at risk, and even small security flaws could affect millions. However, OpenAI’s new ChatGPT Atlas ranks number one as the worst browser in protecting user privacy.

The report highlights that ChatGPT Atlas is built without keeping user privacy in mind, and that it has failed almost all state partitioning tests. Therefore, the AI browser does not block websites from tracking users, which means the user's entire browsing history and digital footprint are vulnerable. The AI browser has received an overall privacy risk score of 99 out of 100, whereas Chrome scored 76 out of 100. These scores were evaluated on three metrics: privacy and anti-fingerprinting, tracker and data blocking, and connection and navigation security.

In comparison, Apple’s Safari browser scored 49 out of 100 in terms of maintaining user privacy, making it safer than most popular browsers, including Chrome, Edge, and OpenAI’s Atlas. Paruyr Harutyunyan, head of digital marketing at Digitain, highlighted the growing use of AI browsers, but he stated, “Just because something uses AI doesn't automatically make it safe or private.”

If you’re using any of the above-mentioned browsers, make sure to take security measures such as deny or limit access to location, contacts, and phone permissions, check what data the browser is allowed to access and remove the unnecessary ones, turn off browser syncing with your Google account, turn off ad personalisation, and more.