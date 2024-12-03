CBSE releases guidelines, SOPs for Class 10, 12 practical examinations, says no changes possible after...

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced new guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for conducting practical examinations, projects, and internal assessments for Classes 10 and 12. This initiative aims to establish uniformity in exam administration and enhance the integrity of the assessment process.

Practical examinations are scheduled to take place from January 1, 2025, to February 14, 2025. Key directives include adherence to the practical syllabus specified for the academic year, which is available on the CBSE Academic Branch's official website at cbseacademic.nic.in.

Schools are required to upload marks for all practical examinations, projects, and internal assessments concurrently as they are conducted during the designated examination window.

The CBSE has emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of malpractice. Students engaging in attempts to influence examiners or using unfair means will face serious consequences. Instances of misconduct must be reported by examiners to the respective Regional Office, along with detailed documentation and witness statements.

When uploading student marks, schools must ensure that the correct scores are entered, as no changes can be made once the marks are submitted. Accurate and timely assessment of Practical, Project, and Internal Assessment components for classes 10 and 11 is crucial.

No changes possible after marks uploaded

The CBSE has observed that some schools have made significant errors and have attempted to request changes after results are announced. Consequently, CBSE will not accept any requests to alter the uploaded marks. All marks for practical exams, projects, and internal assessments will be uploaded simultaneously, beginning from the exam dates.

For Class 10 practical exams, it is noted that the Board will not appoint external examiners or provide practical answer books. Schools must arrange all necessary provisions independently, and there is no requirement to send completed answer books to the regional office upon completion of assessments.

For further information, students and educators can refer to the official CBSE website.

