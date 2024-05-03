CBSE Result 2024: CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results to be out today or next week? How to check result, DigiLocker facility, passing marks; Details here

CBSE result 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 results soon. The board is yet to announce the date for the Class 10 and 12 results. While some reports suggest it could be out this week, the lack of confirmation has left several students tensed about the announcement date of the exam results.

Last year, the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results were announced on May 12, which was the second Friday of the month, so it can be expected that this year, the board may announce the results on May 10, the second Friday. CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta also confirmed that the Class 10th and 12th results for 2024 will be declared in May.

Students awaiting results must note that the online mark sheets are provisional in nature, and the board has advised students to collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools.

The CBSE Class 10 result and CBSE Class 12 result 2024 will be published on the board's official website, results.cbse.nic.

Along with the official website, CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 can also checked through the following websites:

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

digilocker.gov.in

results.gov.in

Students can also check their results through CBSE’s official website cbseresults.nic.in after they are declared. Students will also have the option to access their results through the SMS facility and DigiLocker.

How to check CBSE class 10 and CBSE class 12 results?

1. Visit the official website of the CBSE

2. Click on the CBSE Board Result 2024 link

3. Login to the account

4. Enter the roll number or registration number and click on submit.

5. You can now check the CBSE Class 10 results and CBSE Class 12 results.

You can check the result and download it too.

What is the minimum passing percentage for CBSE boards?

Students need to score a minimum passing mark of 33% in each subject and overall to pass the examinations.

The exams for CBSE of Class 10 and Class 12 were conducted over two months between February 15, 2024 and April 2, 2024.