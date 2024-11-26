CISCE releases ICSE, ISC date sheet 2025 for class 10, class 12: Check full exam timetable here

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has officially released the timetable for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) exams for the year 2025. The announcement was made on November 25, 2024.

The ICSE Class 10 exams are set to commence on February 18, 2025, and will conclude on April 5, 2025. Meanwhile, the ISC Class 12 exams will start on February 13. Both sets of exams will have a duration of three hours, with specific start times for different subjects.

For ICSE Class 10, exams will begin at either 9 am or 11 am, while ISC Class 12 papers will start at 9 am and 2 pm The first ISC exam will be the Environmental Science paper, scheduled to begin at 2 pm on February 13.

Students will be granted an additional 15 minutes to read the question paper before the examination starts. This reading period will begin at 1:45 pm for the 2 pm exams and at 8:45 am for the 9 am exams. Candidates are required to be in the examination hall by 1:30 pm for the afternoon sessions and by 8:30 am for the morning sessions.

ICSE date sheet

ISC date sheet

How do you download the ICSE and ISC datesheets?

Students can easily download their exam timetables by following these steps:

1. Visit the official CISCE website at cisce.org.

2. Click on the link for 'ICSE 2025 Exam Date' or 'ISC 2025 Exam Date.'

3. Download the PDF and print a copy for your records.

Last Year’s Exam Stats

In 2024, approximately 3.43 lakh students took these exams, with 2,42,328 ICSE students and 98,088 ISC students successfully passing.

This year, a total of 100,067 candidates are registered for the ISC (Class 12) examination, comprising 52,692 boys and 47,375 girls. The exams will take place in India and two international locations: the UAE and Singapore. A total of 1,461 schools are participating in this year's examination.

Results for both the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations will be announced in May.

Additionally, 253,384 candidates are registered for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (Class 10) examination, including 135,268 boys and 118,116 girls. This exam will be conducted in India and four international locations: Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, and the UAE. As in previous years, CISCE will also announce the results for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in May.

