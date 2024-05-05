CISCE results 2024: No more compartment exams for class 10 and 12. Options, and rechecking details here

CISCE has discontinued compartment exams for Classes 10, 12 from 2024, the board's Chief Executive Joseph Emmanuel said on Sunday. Students now have the option to appear in the improvement examination in a maximum of two subjects. The improvement exams will be conducted in July.

The announcement comes after the CISCE said results of its Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE or Class 10) and Indian School Certificate (ISC or Class 12) final examinations will be out on May 6, at 11 am.

Related Articles

Students can check their ICSE and ISC year 2024 exam results on the council's websites, cisce.org and results.cisce.org by providing the following information:

--Unique ID

--Index Number

--CAPTCHA (as shown on the screen).

Students can also access their results on the DigiLocker app and website.

How to check ICSE, ISC results 2024

-- Go to the council's website, cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

-- Open the ICSE or ISC result link, as required.

-- Enter your unique ID, index number and the security code displayed on the screen.

-- Log in and check your board exam result.



The CISCE will allow students to apply for re-checking and re-evaluation of ICSE and ISC results. For re-checking, students must pay a fee of ₹1,000 per paper and for re-evaluation, they need to pay ₹1,500 per paper. The option will be activated on the council's website after the results are out.