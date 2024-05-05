CISCE results 2024: ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 results date, time out. Here are all the details

ICSE 10th, 12th Board Exams 2024: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the date and time of the Class 10 and 12 results. "The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, New Delhi, is holding a Press Conference to announce the results of Class X (ICSE) and Class XII (ISC) Examinations, 2024 on May 6, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. at the CISCE's office at Plot No. 35 & 36, Sector VI, Pushp Vihar, Saket, New Delhi 110017," a statement read.

As soon as the results are out, students can access it from the official website – cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

Here's how to do it

Visit the official website of CISCE -- www.cisce.org.

Go to the results page and click on the link for ICSE or ISC board exam results 2024.

Select the course code as ICSE/ISC and enter login credentials -- identification number and date of birth.

The ISC 12th and ICSE 10th results will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

In the previous year's examinations, the pass percentage for ICSE Class 10 was 98.94 per cent, while for ISC Class 12, it stood at 96.93 per cent. Girls outperformed boys in both categories, with a pass percentage of 99.21 per cent for girls in Class 10, compared to 98.71 per cent for boys.

Similarly, in Class 12, the pass percentage for girls was 98.01 per cent, while for boys, it was 95.96 per cent.

Keep your UID and Index Number ready

Students will have to key in their UID and Index number to check the ICSE results once they are made public. The class 10 board exam time table mentions the exam dates, days, and timings for all subjects and around 2.5 lakh candidates appeared in the exam this year.