CUET-UG 2022 results declared on official sites; here’s how to check and more details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses (CUET-UG 2022) on Thursday early morning. Candidates can check their results on the official CUET website – cuet.samarth.ac.in and the NTA website– ntaresults.nic.in. The CUET UG results by entering the application number, date of birth and other credentials as mentioned on their students’ admit cards.

Here’s how you can check CUET UG results on the official websites

Step 1: Visit any of the aforementioned websites

Step 2: Click on the link saying ‘CUET UG 2022’ on homepage

Step 3: After this, you will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Key in the required details like application, date of birth and other credentials

Step 5: Your result will flash on screen. Download and save for future use

The CUET was conducted in six phases in the computer-based test (CBT) format for admission in the academic session 2022-23 in 259 cities in India and 10 cities outside India including Manama, Doha, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City and New York.

The test was divided into Sections 1, 2 and 3 wherein Section 1 was divided into sections A and B having 13 and 19 languages respectively. Section 2 comprised domain-specific subjects and Section 3 was a general test. Candidates had to attempt 40 questions out of 50 except for the general test wherein 60 questions were to be attempted out of 75.

The entrance exam for admission into undergraduate courses was conducted in 13 languages – English and Hindi along with regional languages like Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Urdu, Telugu, Tamil, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi and Kannada.

Out of over 14.90 lakh candidates who applied for the exam, 8.10 lakh candidates appeared for the first slot whereas 6.80 lakh candidates gave the exam in the second slot. Candidates applied for 54,555 unique combination of subjects across 90 universities.

Also read: CUET results to be out at 10 pm tonight; here’s how, where to check and more details