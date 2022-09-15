scorecardresearch
CUET results to be out at 10 pm tonight; here’s how, where to check and more details

The development was confirmed by the University Grants Commission chairman Mamidala Jagadeesh Kumar in a tweet. 

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2022 by 10:00 pm tonight. The development was confirmed by the University Grants Commission chairman Mamidala Jagadeesh Kumar in a tweet. Kumar tweeted, “Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) results will be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at around 10:00 pm tonight. Best wishes to the students.”

Candidates can check their results at the official CUET website – cuet.samarth.ac.in. Students are advised to keep their admit cards while accessing their results online. 

Here’s how to check CUET UG 2022 results online

Step 1: Visit the official CUET website

Step 2: Click the link reading ‘CUET UG 2022’ on homepage once the result has been declared

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Enter credentials like application number and date of birth

Step 4: Your result will flash on screen

Step 5: Download and save the CUET result for future use 

CUET UG 2022 exam was held in six phases between July 15 and August 30 across 489 centres in 259 cities inside India and nine cities outside. Around 60 per cent of applicants appeared for the first CUET exam. The computer-based entrance test was divided into Sections 1,2 and 3 wherein Section 1 was divided into sections A and B having 13 and 19 languages respectively. While Section 2 had domain-specific subjects, Section 3 had General Test.

