Delhi Nursery admission 2025-26: Last registration day Jan 3; First list of selected candidates out on...- Full schedule here

The Directorate of Education (DoE) of the Delhi government will conclude the registration process for nursery admissions in private unaided recognized schools tomorrow, January 3, 2025. Parents interested in enrolling their children in nursery, kindergarten (KG), or Class 1 for the 2025-26 academic year must complete their applications and submit the required details by the deadline.

This admission drive addresses open seats in private schools, with 25 percent of the total seats reserved for economically weaker sections (EWS), disadvantaged groups (DG), and children with disabilities. A separate admission list will be released for these specific categories.

Parents will have the opportunity to see the first list of selected candidates for open seats on January 17. Any inquiries regarding the allotment process can be made between January 18 and January 27.

If needed, a second list will be published on February 3, with a resolution window operational from February 5 to February 11. Additionally, school heads may grant a relaxation of up to 30 days for age-related admissions, allowing parents seeking this accommodation to submit manual applications directly to the school principals.

Key dates for the Delhi Nursery admission for the 2025-26 academic year are as follows:

- Application Window: November 28 to December 20, 2024

- First Merit List Release: January 17, 2025

- Resolution of Parent Queries: January 18 to 27, 2025

- Second Merit List Release: February 3, 2025

- Resolution of Queries for Second Merit List: February 5 to 11, 2025

- Subsequent Merit List (if applicable): February 26, 2025

- Admission Closure: March 14, 2025

Parents should be aware of several important guidelines before applying:

- Schools are permitted to charge a registration fee of Rs 25, and the purchase of a prospectus is optional.

- Private and unaided recognised schools have implemented a scoring system out of 100 points for admissions, which evaluates applicants based on different criteria. The most significant factor is the distance from the school, with points assigned as follows:

50 points for homes located within 6 kilometres of the school.

40 points for homes situated between 6 and 8 kilometres away.

30 points for homes that are 8 to 15 kilometres away.

- As of March 31 of the admission year, the minimum age requirements are three years for nursery, four years for KG, and five years for Class 1. The upper age limits are four, five, and six years, respectively. Parents may request a 30-day age relaxation by applying to the school head.

- Any draws of lots will be conducted through a computerized system or slips, with parents present. Schools must notify parents at least two days prior via their websites, notice boards, and emails.

- A ten-day window will be available for parents to address any queries regarding points allocated to their children in both the first and second merit lists.

- Donations are strictly prohibited, following a Delhi High Court ruling, and schools found soliciting donations may face penalties up to ten times the amount requested.

- The admission process for pre-school and main school classes is unified, as both are regarded as a single institution.

- Admission criteria will be published on the Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) website (edudel.nic.in) and individual school websites.