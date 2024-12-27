Delhi University proposes reservation for single girl children in postgraduate courses

Delhi University (DU) is set to discuss a proposal to reserve one seat in each postgraduate (PG) course for single girl children, starting from the 2025-26 academic session. The Academic Council is scheduled to review the initiative during its meeting on Friday, December 27, 2024.

This proposal follows a similar reservation implemented at the undergraduate level during the 2023-24 admissions, which successfully admitted 764 students across 69 colleges.

Postgraduate admissions at DU are facilitated through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). In the last admission cycle, over 90,000 candidates vied for 13,500 PG seats. If approved, the new reservation will apply to all 77 PG programs offered by the university.

In addition to the proposed quota for single girl children, DU currently reserves seats for various categories, including sports, persons with disabilities (PwD), children and widows of Armed Forces personnel, and orphaned children. University officials stated that this initiative aims to encourage single girl children to pursue higher education by providing additional support.

The introduction of the single girl child quota at the undergraduate level this year reflects DU's commitment to promoting and enhancing educational opportunities for girls, with a total of 71,000 seats available across 69 colleges and departments.

While the overall admission policy remains largely unchanged, the proposed reservation for single girl children represents a significant development in DU's efforts to foster inclusivity and support for underrepresented groups in higher education.

