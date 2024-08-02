DU UG Admissions: CSAS phase 2 begins following CUET result announcement

After the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results of the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG 2024), the University of Delhi has launched the second phase of its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS UG 2024).

Candidates can access the portal at admission.uod.ac.in to participate in the admissions process.

What candidates need to know for CSAS phase 2?

As Phase 2 of the CSAS commences, applicants are required to log in to their dashboards at ugadmission.uod.ac.in and select their preferred programs and college combinations, ensuring that they meet the necessary eligibility criteria.

Additionally, the application window for Phase 1 remains open for those who missed the opportunity to register, with a deadline set for August 7 at 4:59 PM. Candidates who have already registered for Phase 1 can make corrections to their applications until August 4 at 11:59 PM.

During this second phase, it is imperative for candidates to align the subjects they studied in Class 12 with those taken in the CUET UG 2024. The university will only consider CUET papers where candidates have passed their board exams.

“Candidates must refer to the Bulletin of Information for specific details on subject mapping, as it is the candidate's responsibility to provide accurate information. The university's decision on this matter will be final,” stated DU officials. The General Test of CUET (UG)-2024 will not correspond to any specific subject.

Following the completion of Phases 1 and 2, a simulated rank list will be published on August 11. Candidates will have the opportunity to modify their preferences from August 11 at 5 PM until August 12 at 11:59 PM. The first merit list for DU UG admissions is expected to be released on August 16.

To assist prospective students, the admission branch has set up a helpdesk featuring a chatbot and email support for inquiries. Additional helpdesks will be available at various colleges, and further details can be found at admission.uod.ac.in. The admission branch also plans to hold a series of webinars aimed at guiding candidates through the admission process.

