A 'non-English' Ed-Tech landscape: Bridging educational gap by including vernacular languages

In the evolving world of educational technology (ed-tech), a pressing challenge emerges: the heavy reliance on English-language content, which is deeply rooted in historical ideologies. According to experts, this English-centric approach, which has persisted for over 300 years, is misaligned with modern learning preferences.

Speaking about this barrier created by the classic English-language setups, Arun Prakash, Founder & CEO of GUVI, said, "The impact of language on learning outcomes is vividly illustrated by personal experiences from those who have navigated non-English educational backgrounds."

He spoke about how one expert recounted their time in a Tamil medium classroom, where many peers eventually secured roles at top global tech firms. While they struggled with English textbooks, assistance in their native language dramatically improved their comprehension and academic performance, proving that vernacular support can enhance technical proficiency.

Because of such examples, experts propose a dual strategy for enhancing vernacular language use in tech education. First, deploying technology, such as small language models tailored to vernacular content, can address a significant portion of the challenge. Second, collaborating with local educators is essential for manual intervention, ensuring culturally relevant and linguistically appropriate content.

Prakash further reflected that while the path to integrating vernacular languages into ed-tech appears straightforward, overcoming entrenched beliefs about the superiority of English poses a formidable challenge.

"Many still perceive English as the sole means of demonstrating intelligence, complicating acceptance of vernacular solutions. However, if successful outcomes can be demonstrated, the transition to vernacular-focused ed-tech initiatives may become more feasible. Technology plays a crucial role in this evolution, allowing for scalability and wider outreach on limited budgets," he added.

Looking ahead, vernacular learning is poised to play a pivotal role in enhancing understanding across various domains.

As seen in countries like Germany, China, and Japan, prioritising native languages can foster deeper comprehension and innovation. For instance, foundational topics in emerging fields like semiconductors or AI are best understood when taught in vernacular languages, enabling learners to leverage technology effectively for local challenges.