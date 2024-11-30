Haryana HBSE board exams 2025 scheduled to begin February 26, tentative date sheet out

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has announced that the 2025 board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 will commence on February 26, 2025. The tentative schedule for the annual exams, applicable to both academic and open school students, has been released.

Class 12 exams are set to continue until March 28, while Class 10 exams will be conducted from February 27 to March 15. Students and parents can expect the final exam date sheet to be published soon on the HBSE official website, bseh.org.in.

In an important update for students, the registration deadline for the HBSE board exams has been extended to December 3 without incurring late fees.

After this date, late fees will apply: Rs 300 for registrations submitted between December 4 and 9 and Rs 1000 for those registering from December 10 to 15.

Students are advised to complete their registration online at the HBSE website and ensure all details, including photos and signatures, are correct, as no changes can be made once the exams begin.

To download the HBSE Board Exam 2025 schedule, follow these steps:

1. Go to the official website: bseh.org.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the link for the HBSE Board Exam 2025 date notice.

3. A new PDF file will open, displaying the exam dates.

4. Download the PDF and print a copy for your records.

The HBSE has emphasized that releasing the tentative schedule early allows students to plan and prepare effectively, which can help reduce exam-related anxiety and enhance performance. For any assistance with the online registration process or technical issues, students and schools can reach out to the HBSE helpline at 01664-254300.