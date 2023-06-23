‘I can't think of a time when I wasn't reading’: Aviral Bhatnagar on the importance of reading and storytelling

Aviral Bhatnagar, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus and VC Investor at Venture Highway, said that storytelling is immensely powerful and that it has helped him in sharing his learnings with everyone.

Bhatnagar, who claims to be an avid reader, believes storytelling can take one to another magical place. "I think storytelling and sharing my journey is content creation in some sense. In fact, I don't like to call it content creation, I like to call it storytelling. It's a byproduct of what I do. It's a responsibility, almost like karma, to share what I learn," added Bhatnagar.

While sharing his first experience of storytelling, he said, "I can't think of a time when I wasn't reading."

"Very few VCs actually tell, unfortunately. But if you're looking at when you invest in a company, you first tell a story to yourself, then you tell a story to the investment team, and eventually when the company is a success, you tell the story to the world," said Bhatnagar.

Aviral Bhatnagar is an investor at Venture Highway, an early-stage seed fund. He is the founder of A Junior VC, a platform that democratises insights into startups in India and Southeast Asia.

While talking about playing multiple roles in life, he said, “I prioritise what is important in life and make sure that I take care of health, family and career. This has helped me navigate so many things in life.”

"Code talks to machines, math talks to the universe and stories talk to humans. If you master all three, you're invincible," Bhatnagar added.

