scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Education
‘I can't think of a time when I wasn't reading’: Aviral Bhatnagar on the importance of reading and storytelling

Feedback

‘I can't think of a time when I wasn't reading’: Aviral Bhatnagar on the importance of reading and storytelling

BT Best B-Schools & HR Summit: Bhatnagar, who claims to be an avid reader, believes storytelling can take one to another magical place

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
While sharing his first experience of storytelling, he said, "I can't think of a time when I wasn't reading." While sharing his first experience of storytelling, he said, "I can't think of a time when I wasn't reading."

Aviral Bhatnagar, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus and VC Investor at Venture Highway, said that storytelling is immensely powerful and that it has helped him in sharing his learnings with everyone.

"I think storytelling and sharing my journey is content creation in some sense. Infact, I don't like to call it content creation, I like to call it storytelling. It's a byproduct of what I do. It's a responsibility, almost like karma, to share what I learn," said Aviral Bhatnagar at BT Best B-Schools & HR Summit in New Delhi.

Bhatnagar, who claims to be an avid reader, believes storytelling can take one to another magical place. "I think storytelling and sharing my journey is content creation in some sense. In fact, I don't like to call it content creation, I like to call it storytelling. It's a byproduct of what I do. It's a responsibility, almost like karma, to share what I learn," added Bhatnagar.

While sharing his first experience of storytelling, he said, "I can't think of a time when I wasn't reading."

"Very few VCs actually tell, unfortunately. But if you're looking at when you invest in a company, you first tell a story to yourself, then you tell a story to the investment team, and eventually when the company is a success, you tell the story to the world," said Bhatnagar.

Aviral Bhatnagar is an investor at Venture Highway, an early-stage seed fund. He is the founder of A Junior VC, a platform that democratises insights into startups in India and Southeast Asia.

While talking about playing multiple roles in life, he said, “I prioritise what is important in life and make sure that I take care of health, family and career. This has helped me navigate so many things in life.”

"Code talks to machines, math talks to the universe and stories talk to humans. If you master all three, you're invincible," Bhatnagar added.

Also Read: BYJU’S says reports of edtech firm being under MCA scanner are 'speculative'

Also Watch: IIM Calcutta tops BT-MDRA India’s Best B-Schools 2023 list followed by IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore & other MBA institutes

Published on: Jun 23, 2023, 7:43 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement