ICSE, ISC results out: Girls outshine boys again, overall pass percentage at 99.47% for Class X

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced results for the ICSE and ISC on May 6. The overall pass percentage stood at 99.47 percent this year.

Around 2,695 schools presented candidates for the ICSE (Class X) Year 2024 Examination with 82.48 percent (2,223) schools attaining 100 percent pass percentage. Around 1,366 schools presented candidates for the ISC (Class XII) Year 2024 Examination with 66.18 percent (904) schools attaining 100 percent pass percentage.

Girls performed better than boys with a pass percentage of 99.65 percent, while boys recorded a pass percentage of 99.31 percent. In ISC, girls again fared better with 98.92 percent pass percentage, while boys scored a pass percentage of 97.53 percent.

This year, 2,43,617 students appeared in the Class 10 board exams. Last year, 237,631 students appeared for the Class 10 exams, of which 98.94 percent passed.

In both ISC and ICSE exams, more boys appeared compared to girls. Of the 2,43,617 candidates who appeared for ICSE 2024 exams 53.57 percent were boys at 1,30,506, while girls comprised 46.43 percent at 1,13,111. In ISC, a total of 99,901 candidates appeared for the exam with boys comprising 52.82 percent at 52,765, while the number of girls stood at 47,136 (47.18 percent).

The board has also released the schedule for improvement exams for candidates who fail to pass the test. These exams will take place in July.

Following the declaration of ICSE and ISC results, CISCE will allow students to request re-checking and re-evaluation. For re-checking, students will be required to submit a fee of Rs 1,000 per paper, while for re-evaluation, they will need to pay Rs 1,500 per paper.

The option to apply for these processes will be available on the council's website after the results are announced.

Results over the years

2023: The Class 10 board exam results were declared on May 13. A total of 2,37,631 students appeared for the exam and the pass percentage stood at 98.94 percent. The pass percentage for girls and boys stood at 98.71 percent and 99.21 percent, respectively.

2022: The Class 10 examinations recorded a record overall pass percentage of 99.97 percent. Approximately 2,30,000 students appeared for the exams, showcasing a remarkable achievement. The pass rates for both girls and boys were exceptionally high, with girls achieving a pass rate of 99.98 percent and boys close on the heels at 99.97 percent.

2021: Around 2,07,000 students appeared for the ICSE Class 10 board exams. Both girls and boys performed equally with 99.98 percent pass percentage.

2020: The Covid-19 pandemic year recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.33 percent, and 2,13,036 candidates sat for the ICSE Class 10 exams.

2019: The overall pass percentage stood at 98.54 percent. About 1,96,271 candidates had appeared in the Class 10 exams. Girls were ahead in performance than boys with 99.05 percent pass percentage, while boys achieved 98.12 percent pass percentage.