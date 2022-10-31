IIM Calcutta tops BT-MDRA India's Best B-schools Survey 2022; IIM Ahmedabad is a close 2nd

Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIMC)—India’s premier B-school—has retained its numero uno position in this year's BT-MDRA India's Best B-schools Survey, with an overall score of 902.8 out of 1,000, while IIM Ahmedabad has retained its second position with an overall score of 900.2. The top 11 B-schools from last year have maintained their positions, while the next 50 have experienced minor movement. This year, the much-awaited survey saw record participation from 281 institutes.

The difference in overall scores between the top and bottom B-schools was 622.9 points. IMS Business School, also based in Kolkata, finished last with a score of 279.9.

The rankings are based on five key parameters: learning experience, living experience, placement performance, selection process, governance & establishment, and future orientation.

Among the top institutes this year, Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, Indian Institute of Management Lucknow and S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai were ranked 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th by the survey.

Last year, too, IIMC was ranked first in the survey, which saw a record 305 institutes take part in the three-month exercise. IIMC had narrowly defeated IIMA by 0.1 point in 2021 (897.2 versus IIMA's 897.1).

This year, IIMB launched a new core course on digital businesses, while electives such as gamification, Web 3.0, and Metaverse address some of the most recent technological trends. IIMA has begun offering courses in digital strategy and transformation, as well as digital marketing.

