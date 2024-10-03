IIT Madras launches initiative to train law enforcement officers to be 'Cyber Commandos'

The IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation has unveiled a pioneering training program aimed at developing 'Cyber Commandos' among law enforcement personnel throughout India. This initiative, supported by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, marks a significant advancement in India’s efforts to strengthen its cyber defence capabilities.

The newly established specialised force will play a crucial role in defending the nation against cyber threats, protecting sensitive data, and ensuring digital sovereignty. Unlike existing cybercrime cells that primarily focus on reactive measures, the Cyber Commandos will adopt a proactive approach to combatting cybercrime.

The training program was inaugurated today at IIT Madras by Professor V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, alongside esteemed guests including Dr. Sandeep Mittal, IPS, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Tamil Nadu's Cyber Crime Wing; Col Arvind Kumar, Director of the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C); and Dr. MJ Shankar Raman, CEO of IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation.

During the opening remarks, Professor Kamakoti highlighted the growing complexity of the cyber threat landscape. "With the increase in daily digital interactions and devices, the urgency for skilled professionals to manage and defend data integrity has never been more critical," he stated.

Recognising the sophistication of modern cyber threats, the program aims to equip law enforcement officers with advanced skills to effectively tackle these challenges. The training will transform State and Central police personnel into cyber experts, enabling them to investigate intricate digital crimes, track cybercriminals, and safeguard vital infrastructure.

Dr. Sandeep Mittal elaborated on the nature of cyber threats during the event, stating, "The cyber domain is particularly appealing to malicious actors, characterized by its dynamic, faceless, and borderless nature. Cybersecurity is essential for protecting critical infrastructure, especially as we anticipate 50 billion Internet-connected devices by 2024."

Col Arvind Kumar outlined the structure of the training program, which will consist of a six-month curriculum comprising 70% practical training and 30% theoretical instruction. The initiative will include industrial visits and hands-on experiences designed to prepare the Cyber Commandos for real-world challenges.

Institutionalized by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) aims to provide a structured framework for law enforcement agencies to combat cybercrime effectively. With rising incidents of financial fraud, data breaches, and attacks on critical infrastructure, the urgency of the Cyber Commandos program is evident as India strives to bolster its cyber defenses and protect its citizens and economy in the digital era.

The training will target officials within the law enforcement ecosystem, covering advanced topics such as system forensics and detection of cybercrimes, ensuring that the Cyber Commandos are well-equipped to meet the challenges of an increasingly complex digital landscape.