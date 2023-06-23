India's best B-schools: How India’s top business schools are embracing AI

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is seen as the next big disruptive force that is advancing fast and the country’s top management institutions are taking note of it. From incorporating the technology into its curriculum and preparing its students in facing the future challenges to utilising it in its own assessment processes, the B-Schools are increasingly embracing AI. At the BT Best B-School & HR Summit, directors of the country’s premier B-Schools shared their thoughts with Business Today Editor, Sourav Majumdar.

Varun Nagaraj, secretary & convener, Dean at SP Jain Institute of Management Research emphasised on how AI might disrupt management education. "The entire evaluation process can be changed, AI is capable of being your own guru much more than any faculty can", he said. According to him, all tools are focussed on improving human productivity. “Humans beings will continue to find more and more creative ways of adding value, all the mechanised and boring stuff gets done by technology", added Nagaraj.

Sangeeta S Bharadwaj, acting director of Management Development Institute, Gurgaon highlighted why the students must embrace AI as she said, "We have to include this (AI) in our curriculum, we have already included courses like data analytics but if we cross the line, we also have to include ethics in AI and leadership in AI. Through AI, we can have a learning management system which helps us to profile our students and profile the ability to learn to give us more insights to give more attention to individual students,” she said.

As AI becomes increasingly important and is now seen as one of greatest disruptors in the human history that may alter the way individuals and institutions interact with each other, inculcating the skills to ably tackle and manage AI in organisations is becoming an important avenue for management professionals. According to Father S George, Director of XLRI Jamshedpur, the management institute is in constant touch with the industry and “that is how we know what is the demand of the corporates and every year we revise the curriculum”.

“We have already started using AI, we want to use it for the admission process as well, secondly we have bought the license for some courses on Coursera for our students, so they pick and choose the skills that interest them", said George.