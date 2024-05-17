scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Education
JEE Advanced 2024 admit cards released: How to download from official website jeeadv.ac.in

Feedback

JEE Advanced 2024 admit cards released: How to download from official website jeeadv.ac.in

The IIT JEE admission card link will be accessible for download on the official website till 2:30 p.m. on May 26, 2024, which is also the day of the exam.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
JEE Advanced 2024 admit card released JEE Advanced 2024 admit card released

On May 17, 2024, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras announced the release of JEE Advanced 2024 admission card. Candidates who have registered for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE) can get their admit cards from the official JEE Advanced website, i.e. jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates can now access the link as it is activated by the authorities.  

The IIT JEE admission card link will be accessible for download on the official website till 2:30 p.m. on May 26, 2024, which is also the day of the exam. All applicants who want to download their admission cards can follow the processes below.

How to download JEE Advanced 2024 admit card?

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT JEE: jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page click on JEE Advanced 2024 admit card link 

Step 3: On the next page enter the login credentials 

Step 4: Click on submit, candidates can view their admit card.

Click on the download button to save it. Take a print out of the same to show on the of the examination

The JEE Advanced 2024 test will be held on May 26, 2024. The test will take place in two shifts: Paper 1 from 9 am to 12 pm, and Paper 2 from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

A copy of the candidates' responses will be posted on the website on May 31, 2024. The online posting of the tentative answer key will take place on June 2, 2024. The objection window will therefore remain open until June 3, 2024. The results and final answer key will be made available on June 9, 2024.

A candidate's result in JEE (Advanced) 2024 shall be used to determine get them admission to the Bachelors, Integrated Masters, and Dual Degree programs (entrance at the 10+2 level) listed in Clause 2 at all IITs for the academic year 2024-25. 

JEE apex board, JAB 2024's judgments shall be final in all issues relating to JEE (Advanced) 2024 and admission to IITs for the academic year 2024-25. For additional information, applicants can visit the official JEE Advanced website.

Published on: May 17, 2024, 12:24 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement