JEE Advanced 2024 admit cards released: How to download from official website jeeadv.ac.in

On May 17, 2024, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras announced the release of JEE Advanced 2024 admission card. Candidates who have registered for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE) can get their admit cards from the official JEE Advanced website, i.e. jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates can now access the link as it is activated by the authorities.

The IIT JEE admission card link will be accessible for download on the official website till 2:30 p.m. on May 26, 2024, which is also the day of the exam. All applicants who want to download their admission cards can follow the processes below.

How to download JEE Advanced 2024 admit card?

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT JEE: jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page click on JEE Advanced 2024 admit card link

Step 3: On the next page enter the login credentials

Step 4: Click on submit, candidates can view their admit card.

Click on the download button to save it. Take a print out of the same to show on the of the examination

The JEE Advanced 2024 test will be held on May 26, 2024. The test will take place in two shifts: Paper 1 from 9 am to 12 pm, and Paper 2 from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

A copy of the candidates' responses will be posted on the website on May 31, 2024. The online posting of the tentative answer key will take place on June 2, 2024. The objection window will therefore remain open until June 3, 2024. The results and final answer key will be made available on June 9, 2024.

A candidate's result in JEE (Advanced) 2024 shall be used to determine get them admission to the Bachelors, Integrated Masters, and Dual Degree programs (entrance at the 10+2 level) listed in Clause 2 at all IITs for the academic year 2024-25.

JEE apex board, JAB 2024's judgments shall be final in all issues relating to JEE (Advanced) 2024 and admission to IITs for the academic year 2024-25. For additional information, applicants can visit the official JEE Advanced website.