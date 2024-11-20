'Labour bana doctor': Physicswallah shares inspiring journey of labourer to cracking NEET, from bricks to books

In a heartwarming tale of perseverance and triumph, Sarfaraz, a 21-year-old labourer from West Bengal, has captured the nation's admiration by cracking the NEET 2024 examination with an impressive score of 677 out of 720. His incredible story, shared through viral Instagram videos by Physics Wallah's founder, Alakh Pandey, has touched millions.

Sarfaraz's story from his village highlights his journey from carrying 400 bricks daily to securing a spot at Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College in Kolkata.

Overcoming hardships

Sarfaraz’s journey was anything but easy. Living in a house built under the PM Awas Yojana, he worked alongside his father to support his family while dreaming of becoming a doctor. His mother tearfully recalled sitting beside him during chilly nights in their roofless home to ensure he could study without falling sick.

Despite societal ridicule, Sarfaraz's determination never wavered. "Sir, aas-paas ke log bolte hain, itni padhai karne ke baad bhi yeh kaam kar raha hai,” he shared emotionally, reflecting on how people belittled his labourer status even as he pursued higher education.

The turning point

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Sarfaraz’s fortunes began to change. With financial aid from the government, he purchased a phone and started studying through YouTube videos by Physics Wallah. Later, he enrolled in a PW course after waiting for discounts, using every resource available to him, even a phone with a broken screen.

After initially joining a dental college in 2023 but having to drop out due to financial constraints, Sarfaraz reattempted NEET in 2024 and emerged victorious.

A helping hand

Moved by Sarfaraz’s resilience, Alakh Pandey extended his support by gifting him a new phone and offering INR 5 lakh to cover his college fees.

“Ye 5 lakh rupay tohfa nahi, loan hai. Isko future mei kisi dusre zaruratmand Sarfaraz ki madad karke lautana hai” (This INR 5 lakh is not a gift but a loan; repay it by helping another needy person like Sarfaraz in the future), he said.

Inspiration for a village

Today, Sarfaraz is more than just a NEET achiever; he’s an inspiration to his community. Villagers now look up to him as a beacon of hope, and he actively guides younger students in his village, showing them that no obstacle is insurmountable with hard work and determination.

Viral impact

Sarfaraz’s story has struck a chord nationwide, with millions engaging with the videos shared by Alakh Pandey. The clips have collectively amassed over 25 million views, turning Sarfaraz into a symbol of grit and perseverance.