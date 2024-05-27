Maharashtra 10th SSC Result 2024 OUT: MSBSHSE 10th results declared, 95.81% students pass; Konkan remains best performing district

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Monday announced the Class 10 (SSC) results at 11 am. Students can check their results on the following websites: mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in, and results.digilocker.gov.in.

This year, the overall pass percentage for Class 10 stands at 95.81 per cent. Last year, it was 93.83 per cent, a decrease of 3.18 per cent from 2022. Out of 15,60,154 students who registered for the exams, 15,49,326 appeared, and 14,84,431 passed.

A total of 558,021 students scored more than 75 per cent. Among 23,288 registered schools, 9,382 achieved 100 per cent pass rates. Students scored 100 per cent results in 18 out of 72 subjects.

Girls had a higher pass percentage than boys, with 97.21 per cent compared to 94.56 per cent, making girls' pass rate 2.56 per cent higher.

Among the nine divisions, Konkan had the highest pass percentage at 99.01 per cent, while Nagpur had the lowest at 94.73 per cent.

According to an official circular, SSC students can apply for re-evaluation either personally or through their school from May 28 to June 11.

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024: Here's how to check your results



Step 1: Go to mahresult.nic.in or sscresult.mkcl.org to check your results.

Step 2: Click on the "Maharashtra SSC Result 2024" link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and your mother's name.

Step 4: Click the "View Result" button to submit.