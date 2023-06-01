'New dark age': Scientists up in arms as NCERT removes chapters on periodic table, evolution theory from Class 10 textbooks

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has removed scientific topics such as Darwin's theory and the periodic table from Class 10 CBSE science textbooks. The chapters that have been removed include Charles Darwin on evolution, origin of life on Earth, and human evolution and heredity as well as the chapter on periodic classification of elements.

The NCERT said these chapters were not taught during the pandemic as there was temporary rationalisation of syllabus. The chapter titled “Heredity and Evolution” has been changed to “Heredity”.

The decision has evoked sharp reactions from scientists and teachers. British biologist and The Selfish Gene writer Richard Dawkins said in a tweet that the “BJP is a tragic affront to India’s secular beginnings”.

Dawkins shared a news article and tweeted: “Modi’s BJP is a tragic affront to India’s secular beginnings. Hinduism is at least as ridiculous as Islam. Between them, these two idiotic religions have betrayed the ideals of Nehru and Gandhi”.

Modi’s BJP is a tragic affront to India’s secular beginnings. Hinduism is at least as ridiculous as Islam. Between them, these two idiotic religions have betrayed the ideals of Nehru and Gandhi.https://t.co/1wIHXKeyGS — Richard Dawkins (@RichardDawkins) May 31, 2023

UK-based forensic anthropology expert Dr Namrata Datta commented on the same and said that India will be forced into dark ages if it does not act now.

Dr Datta said in a lengthy tweet: “School children in India will no longer be taught about evolution, the periodic table of elements, sustainability, pollution or energy sources such as fossil fuels and renewables.”

She added that the NCERT has not yet explained the rationale behind removing these chapters from Class 10 CBSE science textbooks to teachers and parents.

Datta wrote: “Chapters on all of these topics have been cut from the textbooks and curricula for students aged 11–18. The National Council of Educational Research and Training, which is behind the changes, has not yet explained its rationale to teachers and parents.”

She said the move has left experts baffled and many have signed a petition to reinstate the axed content on evolution. She wrote: “Experts are baffled, and more than 4,500 have signed an appeal to reinstate the axed content on evolution. Good luck India! If you don’t act now, you will be forced into dark ages.”

Not only this, the NCERT also omitted out references to Khalistan in the latest version of the Class 12 political science textbook. The development came after the Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) wrote to the education ministry.

From the line “The resolution was a plea for strengthening federalism, but it would also be interrupted as a plea for a Sikh”, the part “interpreted as a plea for a separate Sikh nation” has been omitted.

This line “More extreme elements started advocating succession from India and creation of Khalistan” has also been removed. The paragraph on a section of Akalis demanding political autonomy for the region and emphasising on regional autonomy has also been removed.

