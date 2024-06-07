NEET 2024 exams: Priyanka Gandhi demands probe on rigging charges, asks 'why govt is ignoring student concerns'

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today raised concerns about irregularities in the NEET 2024 results and called for a probe to "resolve legitimate complaints."

On her official X handle, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stated, "First, the NEET exam paper was leaked, and now students are alleging a scam in the results. Serious questions are being raised over six students from the same centre scoring 720 out of 720 marks, and various irregularities are coming to light."

She expressed deep distress over the rising suicide rates among students following the result announcement. "There are reports of many children committing suicide across the country after the results were announced. This is very sad and shocking," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi also criticized the administration for not addressing the alleged paper leak issue. "Why is the government ignoring the voices of lakhs of students? Students want answers to legitimate questions related to the rigging of the NEET exam results. Is it not the government's responsibility to investigate and resolve these legitimate complaints?" she questioned.

After the entrance exam results were announced, several aspirants and parents demanded an investigation, alleging irregularities and seeking clarification from the National Testing Agency (NTA) on how 67 candidates, including six from the same centre, secured top ranks.

In response, the NTA dismissed these allegations, attributing the high scores to changes in the NCERT textbooks and the provision of grace marks for lost time at examination centres.`