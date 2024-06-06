NEET-UG 2024 to be cancelled? Candidates demand 'Re-NEET' or cancellation after six AIR 1 applicants revealed to have same exam centre

After the NEET-UG 2024 results were revealed, posts by several people and NEET aspirants have taken social media by storm after some surprising revelations. Parents and students have raised concerns over a staggering 67 students getting a perfect score of 720 and allegations of malpractice at the examination centres.

In a startling revelation, it has been found that six of these candidates who scored the All India Rank 1 are from the same examination centre in Haryana, with their sequence numbers being the same.

So many candidate getting 720 out of 720 from the same centre shows that the NEET paper has been leaked.

We request @NTA_Exams not to hide their failures and take care of the future of the candidates and cancel NEET 2024 and conduct RENEET🙏#Neet_paper_रद्द_करो #NEET_PAPER_LEAK pic.twitter.com/PgchTKMVI0 — Anubhav Rai🇮🇳 (@iamAnu1346) June 6, 2024

Before the counseling session starts, parents are requesting in letters to the National Testing Agency (NTA) a comprehensive examination into the purported anomalies in the findings.

Scorecards of students who received scores of 718 and 719 are also making the rounds on social media, something that parents argue is not conceivable given that each NEET question is worth four marks and that each negative mark is for one mark.

Sharing the mark sheets of two students, a user on X wrote, "How anyone can score 718 & 719 marks out of 720 if marking schemes are not changed. This can be the biggest scam by NTA."

In a statement, the NTA stated that they had received a few legal cases and submissions from NEET applicants expressing worries over the time lost on May 5th.

"The normalisation method, which was developed and approved by the Supreme Court in a 2018 ruling, took into consideration such cases/representations to remedy the time loss experienced by applicants. After determining how much time was lost, these applicants received grace marks as payment. Thus, their grades may also be 718 or 719," the statement read.

Meanwhile, due to reports of paper leaks, last-minute grace marks for missed time, and inaccuracies in the NEET results for 2024, a sizable portion of medical applicants have begun to seek a retake of the NEET test.

The NTA, however, has adamantly refuted any rumours of NEET UG 2024 question paper leaks amid these disputes. The organisation has disregarded unfounded rumours spreading on social media concerning tampered exam papers. The NTA claims that these reports are untrue and that the examination procedure was safe and impartial.