NTA Declares NEET UG Result 2024: 67 candidates score All India Rank 1, scorecards now available online

The National Testing Agency (NTA) officially announced the results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 on June 4, 2024.

In a record-breaking performance, over 67 aspirants have received the perfect score for the first time ever, getting an AIR 1.

With 1,65,047 students, Uttar Pradesh had the most qualifying applicants, followed by Maharashtra (1,42,665) and Rajasthan (1,21,240).



Thirteen thousand sixteen thousand candidates made it through the test out of the twenty-three thousand pupils that took it. 5,47,036 of the 998,298 male applicants met the qualifying requirements, while 7,69,222 of the 13,34,982 female candidates passed the test.

Candidates who have appeared for the NEET exam can access their scores through the designated official website of NTA NEET for exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. For the latest updates on NEET 2024 Results, visit the following page.

Candidates can follow these steps to view their scorecards:

1. Go to the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.

2. Click on the NEET UG Result 2024 link visible on the homepage.

3. Enter your login credentials and proceed by clicking the submit option.

4. Your result will then be showcased on the display.

5. Verify your result and download the page for future reference.

6. Maintain a hard copy of the result for any further requirements.

The NEET UG entrance examination took place on May 5, 2024. The provisional answer key was initially disclosed on May 29, and the window for objections closed on June 1, 2024. Subsequently, the final answer key was made public on June 3, 2024.

It is important to note that there is no provision for re-checking or re-evaluating the answer sheets.