NEET-PG exam expected to happen in mid-August: Report

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2024 is expected to happen in mid-August, PTI quoted sources as saying.

The new date for the medical entrance exam is expected to be announced this week. On Monday, a meeting was held at the Union home ministry with officials from the health ministry, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Cyber Cell. They discussed preparations for the NEET-PG exam, which will be conducted online.

"Besides the NEET-PG, the meeting was held to evaluate the robustness of the system for the conduct of the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination, which is scheduled for July 6," a source told PTI

Monday's meeting was held to assess the "robustness" of the system for conducting the exam soon, sources said. TCS executives provided a detailed briefing on the various aspects of the exam procedure.

On June 22, the Union health ministry postponed the NEET-PG entrance exam, initially set for June 23, as a precautionary step due to concerns about the integrity of some competitive exams.

The ministry announced it would thoroughly evaluate the NEET-PG processes, which are managed by NBEMS in collaboration with its technical partner, TCS, for medical students.