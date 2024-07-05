NEET PG exam new date out: Exam to be conducted on August 11 in two shifts

NEET PG exam new date out: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has announced that the NEET PG exam will be conducted on August 11. The exam was earlier slated to take place on June 23. However, it was cancelled on the night of June 22 due to some concerns by the authorities.

As per the latest update, the NEET-PG 2024 will now be conducted on 11th August 2024 in two shifts. August 15, 2024 will remain the deadline for eligibility to appear in the NEET-PG 2024.

The NBEMS website will provide further information on the examination's two-shift schedule. The website is natboard.edu.in



Students are advised to use the NBEMS Communication Web Portal to send any questions, clarification requests, or help: https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main

Meanwhile, as the uncertainties around the announcement of new dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) arose, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) warned several fake circulars and notices that are viral on various social media platforms.

The fake circulars and false emails and messages were reportedly duping as to being from NBEMS. The exam body noted that their circulation is causing confusion and stress among the candidates who are supposed to appear for the examination scheduled soon.

In a formal public announcement on Wednesday, July 3, NBEMS mentioned that all alerts issued since July 2020 had a QR code and offered recommendations for spotting false notices. Users can confirm the warning on the official NBEMS website by scanning this QR code.