NEET UG 2024 counselling process commences today; Check round 1 schedule, how to register

Qualified candidates for the NEET UG 2024 examination can register on the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) website at mcc.nic.in to participate in the upcoming counselling process for seat allocation.
The counselling schedule is initiated with the verification of the tentative seat allocations by participating institutions, and it is set for August 14, 2024. Candidates are required to complete their registration and payment by August 20, 2024.
The choice filling and locking phase will occur from August 16 to August 20, 2024. During this period, candidates must select and prioritise their preferred colleges and courses, finalising their choices and locking them between 4 PM and 11:55 PM on August 20.
The MCC will announce the results of the seat allotment process on August 23, 2024, following the seat allocation processing scheduled for August 21-22. Allotted candidates are required to report to their respective colleges from August 24 to August 29, 2024, to complete their admission formalities.
The counselling applications for NEET UG 2024 will open on August 14 and close on August 19, with the first round of seat allotments expected to be revealed on August 23.
Following this, institutions will verify candidates' data by August 30-31, 2024, before sharing the information with the MCC. The second round of counselling is slated to commence on September 4, and the NEET UG 2024 counselling will encompass three rounds, plus a stray vacancy round.
ROUND 1 SCHEDULE
|CONTENTS
|FINAL DATES
|Registration and payment
|August 14 to 20, 2024
|Choice filling and locking
|August 16 to 20, 2024
|Processing of seat allotment
|August 21 to 22, 2024
|Round 1 allotment result
|August 23, 2024
|Reporting and joining
|August 24 to 29, 2024
|Verification of Joined candidates data by institutes
|August 30 to 31, 2024
How to register for Round 1 of NEET-UG counselling?
This counselling process will cover 15% of All India Quota (AIQ) seats, along with allocations in central and deemed universities, private colleges, Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS), Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) institutes, AIIMS, and JIPMER.
