NEET-UG 2024 leak: SC to hear petitions following alleged paper leaks and irregularities

The Supreme Court is scheduled to address a series of petitions concerning the suspected paper leaks and irregularities in the National Eligibility Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 on Thursday, July 11.

This comes after the Union government's recent submission of a fresh affidavit strongly opposing calls for a re-test in the ongoing case. The government, supported by a comprehensive report from IIT-Madras, contended that claims of widespread malpractices or unfair advantages provided to candidates at specific centres are unfounded.

Over 40 petitions are set for review in the Supreme Court today. The previous hearing, presided over by a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, had addressed multiple pleas and scheduled further proceedings for July 11.

NEET-UG, an entrance examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), is a gateway to various medical and dental courses in government and private institutions across India. The NEET-UG 2024 exam held on May 5 had been mired in controversy due to allegations of paper leaks and instances of students receiving grace marks.

During the recent hearing on July 8, the Supreme Court directed the NTA to provide details on the timing and methods of the paper leak and the duration between the leak incident and the actual examination date. Additionally, the court instructed the central government to furnish affidavits outlining their actions and requested a status report from the CBI regarding the NEET-UG examination, acknowledging the compromise on exam integrity.

The Supreme Court voiced concerns about the compromised sanctity of the exam, acknowledging the leak and emphasising the importance of evaluating its extent. While deliberating on the possibility of a retest, the court stressed the need to consider the impact on the 23 lakh students involved.

In response, the Union government submitted an affidavit on Wednesday refuting claims of widespread malpractice and abnormal scoring patterns in NEET-UG 2024. Citing data analytics conducted by IIT-Madras, the government highlighted the regularity of mark distribution resembling a typical large-scale examination.

Simultaneously, the NTA submitted its own affidavit to the court, mentioning suspicions about 47 candidates involved in paper leaks and irregular OMR sheet activities. The NTA also suggested the potential transition from OMR-based exams to online testing methods, citing ongoing considerations.