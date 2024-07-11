No indication of 'mass malpractice' in data analytics of NEET-UG 2024 results, Centre tells SC

The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court in an affidavit that there is no indication of any 'mass malpractice' or a localised set of candidates benefitting from the abnormal NEET-UG 2024 results. To substantiate its point further, the Centre cited the findings data analytics of the results conducted by IIT Madras.

Related Articles

IIT Madras said that the distribution of marks followed a bell-shaped curve that is witnessed in any large-scale exam, thus, there is no indication of any abnormality. The Centre in another affidavit said that the counselling session for undergraduate seats for the 2024-25 session will be conducted starting from the third week of July in 4 rounds .

The affidavit comes ahead of the CJI DY Chandrachud-led SC bench hearing on Thursday. The Supreme Court is hearing a batch of pleas related to the medical entrance exam, including those claiming irregularities and malpractices in the test and seeking directions for a retest.

Regarding the steps required to be taken in future to ensure a more robust exam process, the Centre has established a high-level committee of experts to recommend effective measures for conducting transparent, smooth and fair exams by the NTA.

Moreover, the National Testing Agency (NTA) also said in an affidavit that it has carried out an analysis of the distribution of marks in NEET-UG 2024 at the national, state, city and centre level.

"This analysis indicates that the distribution of marks is quite normal and there seems to be no extraneous factor, which would influence the distribution of marks," the NTA said in its affidavit as seen by news agency PTI. The affidavit also detailled the system in place for ensuring confidential printing of question papers, its transportation and distribution.

During a hearing on Monday, the CJI said the paper leak was an "admitted fact" and before making a decision to hold a re-examination, "we must be conscious of the extent of the leak as we are dealing with 23 lakh students".

In their previous affidavits, the Centre and the NTA said scrapping the exam would be "counterproductive" and "seriously jeopardise" lakhs of honest candidates as there is no proof to suggest large-scale breach of confidentiality. The NEET-UG 2024 was taken up on May 5 by 23.33 lakh students at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including in 14 cities overseas.