NEET-UG 2024: NTA yet to file affidavit regarding NEET-UG leak allegations in Supreme Court

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to submit an affidavit to the Supreme Court concerning the NEET-UG 2024 examination. The apex court had asked the Centre and NTA to submit affidavits by 5 pm today.

The Supreme Court in today's hearing said that if the sanctity of the medical entrance exam NEET-UG 2024 is "lost" and if the leak of its question paper has been propagated through social media, then a re-test has to be ordered.A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud also said if the question paper leak was taking place through Telegram, WhatsApp and electronic means, then "it spreads like wildfire"."One thing is clear that leak of question paper has taken place," the bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said.

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court had noted that if the integrity of the NEET-UG 2024 medical entrance exam is compromised and its question paper leaked through social media, a re-test must be considered.

Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, leading the bench, further said that if the leak occurred via platforms like Telegram, WhatsApp, or other electronic means, it could rapidly disseminate. A bench consisting of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, along with Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra heard the matter and posted it for the next hearing on July 11 (Thursday).

The Education Ministry, in its affidavit submitted to the top court, admitted to the presence of "irregularities, cheating, impersonation, malpractices" during the NEET UG examination. However, the affidavit does not mention a paper leak. The ministry further argues that without evidence of widespread breaches in confidentiality on a national level, it would be unreasonable to cancel the entire examination.

The SC's decision regarding the case seeking a repeat of the NEET-UG 2024 exam due to reported exam paper leaks would be heavily influenced by the Centre's position.

If implemented, the move is consistent with the Centre's stance until now: it has resisted allowing all 23 lakh applicants who took the entrance exam on May 5 to retake the NEET-UG.