NIRF Rankings 2023: IIT Madras tops overall rankings, check list here

The Ministry of Education on Monday announced the ranking of educational institutes by National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for the year 2023. The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-Madras) has retained its numero uno position in the ranking for the year 2023. This is the fifth consecutive year that IIT-Madras has been ranked as the top educational institute in India under the overall category.



It has also retained its top position in the engineering category for the eighth consecutive year.

The NIRF rankings are released annually by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. The rankings are based on a set of parameters, including teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and peer perception.

IISc Bangalore has secured the second position in the overall ranking followed by IIT-Delhi, IIT Bombay and IIT Kanpur, respectively.



“Dr Radhakrishnan committee was set up by the Education Ministry to look into assessment accreditation parameters. Data for all educational institutions will be available at fingertips. One nation one data underway,” said Anil Sahasrabuddhe.



“We started NIRF with four categories. The aim was to improve the quality of higher education and help students make decisions. With the 8th edition, we now have 12 categories including 8 subject-specific rankings,” said Anil Kumar Nassa, member secretary of NBA (which prepares NIRF).



Among the top Universities, the IISC Bengaluru has topped the list, followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University, JNU New Delhi. In 2023, 8,686 applications were received for the rankings as compared to 7,254 received last year.



NIRF came up with one new discipline namely, Agriculture and Allied Sectors for 2023 Besides that, the architecture discipline has been renamed as Architecture and Planning.



Check the list here:



NIRF Ranking 2023: Overall Category



1.Indian Institute of Technology, Madras

2. Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

3. Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

4. Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay

5. Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur

6. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi

7. Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

8. Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee

9. Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati

10.Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi



NIRF 2023: Top Engineering Institutes



1.Indian Institute of Technology, Madras

2.Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

3. Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay

4. Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur

5. Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee

6. Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

7. Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati

8. Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad

9. National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli

10. Jadavpur University, Kolkata



NIRF 2023: Top Universities



1.Indian Institute of Science, IISc Bengaluru

2. Jawaharlal Nehru University

3. Jamia Millia Islamia

4. Jadavpur University

5. Banaras Hindu University

6. Manipal Academy of Higher Education

7. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

8. Vellore Institute of Technology

9. Aligarh Muslim University

10. University of Hyderabad

