NTA releases date of UGC-NET 2024, candidates can write exam in three slots. Details here 

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has recently released the exam centre intimation slips for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Exam 2024. Candidates can download these slips from the official website by entering their application number and date of birth. The exam is scheduled to take place from July 25 to July 27 2024 with timings from 9 am to 12 pm and, for some papers, from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The revised schedule includes tests for Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences, and Physical Sciences on July 25, Mathematical Sciences on July 25, Life Sciences on July 26, and Chemical Sciences on July 27. Earlier, it was scheduled from June 25 to June 27 but was postponed.

The NTA had announced that the exam was postponed due to unavoidable circumstances and logistical issues, adding that the new exam dates will be shared later on the official website.

Last month, the Ministry of Education cancelled the UGC-NET exam based on inputs from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) that indicated that the “integrity of the examination may have been compromised”. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the MoE said the matter had been referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a probe.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, “Soon after it was clear that the UGC-NET question paper on dark net matches the original question paper of UGC-NET, we decided to cancel the examination. We take responsibility and have to rectify the system.”

Joint CSIR UGC NET is a test being conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria laid down by UGC.