NTA to release exam dates for NEET UG 2025, JEE Main 2025, other exams soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the exam dates for JEE Main 2025, NEET UG 2025, CUET UG 2025, and UGC NET 2025. The official exam calendar for the upcoming year will contain tentative dates for these important examinations. This calendar will be available on the NTA’s official website, nta.ac.in. Additional details regarding each exam will be provided later on their respective websites.

For reference, the exam dates for 2024 were announced on September 19, 2023. The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, which serves as the entrance test for National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other participating technical education institutes, will be conducted in two phases.

Recently, the Goa Board rescheduled the Class 12 final examinations to accommodate JEE Main. The board stated, “We have carefully considered these concerns, recognizing that JEE 2025 is expected to conclude by the end of January, which may leave insufficient time for students to adequately prepare for their board exams.”

It is anticipated that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) will be conducted in a single session. Meanwhile, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions at central universities and other participating institutions will take place in multiple shifts.

Additionally, the UGC NET examination will be held twice next year to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Assistant Professor roles, Junior Research Fellowships (JRF), and PhD admissions.