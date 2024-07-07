NTA will conduct retest for CUET-UG candidates if grievance raised by them found valid 

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct a retest for CUET-UG candidates during July 15-19 if their complaints about the exam are found valid.

The NTA also released the answer key for the undergraduate entrance exam, with candidates able to challenge it until 6 pm on July 9. Verified challenges will be reviewed by subject experts, and results will be based on the revised answer key.

The delay in CUET-UG results comes amid controversies over alleged irregularities in competitive exams like NEET and NET. The CUET-UG, held in a hybrid mode for the first time, faced logistical issues leading to the cancellation of the exam in Delhi the night before, which was later rescheduled.

The NTA had earlier announced that the third edition of CUET-UG will be completed in seven days and there will be no normalisation of scores as all exams will be conducted in a single shift.

For 15 subjects, the tests were in pen-paper mode, while the other 48 were computer-based. Over 13.4 lakh candidates registered for the test, seeking admission to 261 universities.

In the first edition of the exam in 2022, the test was plagued by technical glitches. Also, as a result of tests for a subject being conducted over multiple shifts, the scores had to be normalised during the announcement of results.

Amid alleged irregularities in NEET and NET, the government recently removed NTA Director General Subodh Singh and formed a high-level panel led by former ISRO chief R Radhakrishnan to ensure fair conduct of exams. Both NEET and NET are under investigation by the CBI due to suspected paper leaks and compromised integrity.

