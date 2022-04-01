PM Modi to address 5th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha; details here  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the fifth edition of the ‘Pariksha pe Charcha’ today at the Talkatora Stadium at 11 am. The Prime Minister will interact with parents, students and teachers across the country and abroad.

Prime Minister Modi confirmed this development in a tweet. “The enthusiasm towards this year’s Pariksha Pe Characha has been phenomenal. Lakhs of people have shared their valuable insights and experiences. I thank all those students, parents and teachers who have contributed. Looking forward to the programme on 1st April,” the PM tweeted.

Through this programme, the PM will address questions related to exam stress and related areas posed by students.

As per the Education Ministry’s release dated March 28, “It is a movement that is driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to bring together students, parents, teachers and the society to foster an environment where the unique individuality of each child is celebrated, encouraged and allowed to express itself fully.”

The event has been organised for the last four years by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education. First three editions of PPC were held in Delhi in a town-hall interactive format.

First edition of the Pariksha Pe Charcha was held on February 16, 2018. Second edition was held on January 29, 2019 while its third edition was held on January 20, 2020. Fourth edition was held virtually on April 7, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will be live telecast on Doordarshan—DD National, DD News and DD India, radio channels, TV channels and digital media—YouTube channels of EduMinofIndia, narendramodi, pmoindia, pibindia, Doordarshan National, MyGovIndia, DD News, RajyaSabha TV, Swayam Prabha.